Avatar: The Way Of Water's Tech Team Tried To Convince James Cameron To Avoid Filming Underwater

The "Avatar" films are some of the greatest visual marvels of the past 20 years and otherwise incredible works of VFX artistry and tech wizardry. But as impressive as the first movie was (a significant enough achievement to be included in the big ode to cinema montage at the end of Damien Chazelle's "Babylon"), the second film, "The Way of Water," blows its predecessor out of the water (pun very much intended).

Without a doubt, the most impressive thing "The Way of Water" does is water itself, not only in terms of how photorealistic it looks, but how it interacts with the environment and characters. That's because, as James Cameron notes in the new Disney+ documentary "Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films," every character movement and expression you see is performed in-camera on a set, whether it's on land or underwater.

This, unsurprisingly, is not easy. As Cameron himself puts it in the opening minutes of the documentary, "The second you decide to make a movie in and underwater, and make it look like you're at sea, you've just opened up a gigantic can of whoop-ass on yourself."

Indeed, it was a logistical nightmare, so much so that the crew practically begged Cameron to consider alternatives. Second unit director and stunt coordinator Garrett Warren said he pitched "a bunch of different times" to Cameron to try and convince him to shoot the film "on land" by hanging the actors from wires and making them look like they are moving underwater with visual and special effects. This is how movies like "Aquaman" and Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" were made.

But, of course, James Cameron doesn't do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does because James Cameron is ... James Cameron.