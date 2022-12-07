Kate Winslet Had A Hilarious Reaction To Beating Tom Cruise's Breath-Holding Record

If director James Cameron has anything to say about it, you'll probably want to brace yourselves for a heavy dose of H20 with "Avatar: The Way of Water," especially when it comes to its new batch of characters. Among the sprawling roster is a Metkayina Na'vi named Ronal, who acts as the spiritual leader of her people. As the Omaticaya Na'vi are spiritually rooted to their connection with the forest, Ronal's clan is more in touch with the aquatic landscape of Pandora. In the highly-anticipated sequel, Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and other members of the Omaticaya clan end up coming into contact with the Metkayina tsahìk (or leader), who happens to be played by fellow Cameron alum Kate Winslet.

Given that Winslet's species of Na'vi is one with the water, it stands to reason that she would have to spend a great deal of time in the drink. As "Avatar" had Cameron working tirelessly to redefine the possibilities of performance capture and shooting in 3D, the sequel only pushed the moviemaking madman to go and develop state-of-the-art technology that helped bring Winslet's underwater performance to life.

Working in the water may have taken a lot out of her, but the rigorous process led Winslet to break an insane record that once belonged to Tom Cruise.