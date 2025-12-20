Why The Biggest Criticism Of Avatar: Fire & Ash Misses The Point

Eywa has no dominion here ... but spoilers do. Read no further if you haven't yet watched "Avatar: Fire & Ash."

16 years after "Avatar" changed the blockbuster landscape forever, and three years after "The Way of Water" brought the franchise back in style, James Cameron has served up another return visit to the paradise moon of Pandora, and it feels so ... familiar? That one recurring complaint ultimately made up the gist of the first reactions to "Fire & Ash," even as the same critics and journalists generally heaped praise on the film. Still, many noted how much this threequel seems to be cribbing from "The Way of Water," recycling several of the same plot points rather than pushing the envelope further. For the first time in the property's existence, this gorgeously-detailed fantasy setting (the same one that literally left fans depressed that they couldn't visit in real life back in 2009) comes loaded with the additional baggage of "Been there, done that."

But what if that's precisely the point — or, at the very least, an issue that the film is knowingly and directly grappling with? Remember, this is the same director who intentionally distilled our biggest and most universal storytelling tropes into one extravagant work of science fiction, all in the pursuit of appealing to as broad an audience as possible. Hopefully, it should go without saying that he deserves some benefit of the doubt when it comes to handling the narrative for his passion-project sequels.

In this case, Cameron constantly invokes the very ideas of enabling cycles of violence, breaking free of old traditions, and navigating endless spirals of grief. Taken together, his ambitions couldn't be more clear. Those claims that "Fire & Ash" is spinning its wheels are missing the Na'vi rainforests for the trees.