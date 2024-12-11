5 Ways Marvel Could Bring Back Chris Evans For Avengers: Doomsday

And we thought "Avengers: Doomsday" bringing back Robert Downey Jr. (not as Iron Man, but Doctor Doom) was Marvel Studios hitting the red emergency button.

Now, it's confirmed that "Doomsday" will also feature the MCU's second anchor lead: Chris Evans, last seen as Captain America back in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." (This feels like a bad omen for "Captain America: Brave New World" and Anthony Mackie/Sam Wilson holding down the franchise, but we'll see.)

Evan's post-Cap career hasn't exactly been envious. He was a riot in "Knives Out" and got some good buzz for the Apple TV+ mini-series "Defending Jacob," but since hanging up the shield he's mostly been in sloppy action movies like "The Gray Man," "Ghosted," and "Red One." Compare this to how his Bucky, Sebastian Stan, who is challenging himself with risky roles in films like "The Apprentice," or Chris Hemsworth giving the villain performance of the year as Dementus in "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," or Downey Jr. pulling in an Oscar for "Oppenheimer."

Now, Evans has previously said he'd be resistant to revisiting Captain America after his original run wrapped up so cleanly. With some distance from Cap and lack of any new roles that stuck in the same way, though, he might be feeling nostalgic. (The money surely doesn't hurt either.)

But how will Evans' return as Captain America play out — assuming it even is the Captain America we know?