The Director Of 2024's Most Controversial Movie Doesn't Understand Why It Flopped

Award season is in full swing once again, but one of the year's most talked-about dramas is noticeably absent from the seasonal conversations about Oscar odds. "The Apprentice," Ali Abassi's take on Donald Trump's rise to fame (or infamy) in the '70s and '80s, still feels like a movie that hasn't been released yet. Even though it has earned a few awards nominations (from the Indie Spirit Awards and the always-controversial Golden Globes), "The Apprentice" barely made a blip on the box office radar when it premiered in October.

To Iranian-Danish director Abassi, the man behind films like "Border" and "Holy Spider," the rejection of his Trump biopic seems inexplicable. "I'm disappointed and shocked about the reception in the U.S. of 'The Apprentice,'" Abassi told The Playlist. "What I'm really shocked about is that the movie is being considered controversial." The Sebastian Stan-led film made just $12 million at the box office, reportedly less than its already-slim budget. But the reaction to the film's apparent controversy extends past its lackluster box office haul, with both Stan and Abassi noting that Stan was unable to participate in Variety's famed Actors on Actors panel this year because no other performers were willing to touch the topic of Donald Trump. The movie also seemingly had issues securing a director in the first place, with Clint Eastwood among the bigger names that passed on it.

In his interview with The Playlist, Abassi said he heard that actors' publicists have been advising them against talking about the former and future U.S. President. "They just wanted to avoid that," he explained. The reception to the movie seems pretty baffling to the filmmaker. "I've said this many times, I still don't understand," Abassi said. "I mean, you're dealing with someone who is like, it's like he's the encyclopedia entry of World Controversial, Donald Trump. I don't know what's controversial about the movie."