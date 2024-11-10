Clint Eastwood Turned Down Directing One Of 2024's Most Controversial Movies

It's unclear why Eastwood passed on the film, but he is 94 years old. It is not only a big ask for anyone that age to take on a directing gig. At his age, if it's not something he absolutely wants to do, there's no reason to do it. At the same time, he's tackled real-world figures in films like "Sully" and the blockbuster war flick "American Sniper" in recent years, so it's easy to see why he was approached.

As for Anderson, he is very choosy about the projects he takes on and is one of few directors working in Hollywood who can make original films with A-list ensembles. Again, something like this might have been a tough sell for several reasons.

For one, "The Apprentice" faced a lawsuit and had a hard time getting released in the first place. As it's not exactly a favorable portrait of Trump, it was always going to draw a lot of attention. If someone like Eastwood or Anderson got involved, it would have brought a lot of publicity to the film. Is that the kind of publicity either of them wanted? Probably not. Speaking further, Abbasi explained that finding distribution for the film was difficult because, in his view, Hollywood was afraid of it.

"I don't see any other explanation than fear. Hollywood is a great creative machine, it's also a conservative company. That said, it would be more marketable and sexy to say: 'The studios didn't want to release The Apprentice. We are victims of censorship."

For what it's worth, the film has generally been met with favorable reviews. I caught "The Apprentice" at Fantastic Fest and gave it a 7 out of 10 review. The problem, for me, is that this is a movie nobody really wants right now. A few years from now? Maybe. But not right now. The box office seems to back that up. As of this writing, the film has made just over $8 million globally against a $16 million budget. Would that number have increased with Eastwood's name attached? Probably, but that's not how things panned out.

"The Apprentice" is in theaters now, or you can pre-order the film on Blu-ray/DVD from Amazon.