Controversial Donald Trump Movie Dodges Lawsuit Threats – Here's When You Can Watch It
The Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice" is going to open in theaters this fall, just in time for an awards season run. This, despite the fact that the film has caused a fair amount of controversy following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film stars Sebastian Stan ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Pam & Tommy") as the former president of the United States. Controversy or no controversy, it appears Stan is going to be in the Oscar race after all.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired the rights to "The Apprentice," which will hit theaters in the U.S. on October 11, 2024. That's rather important is it means it will arrive before the presidential election takes place, with Trump seeking a second term as the nominee for the Republican party. He is running against current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic Party ticket means that Maya Rudolph will be back on "Saturday Night Live" this upcoming season, but that is another story entirely.
Controversy kicked up following the premiere of "The Apprentice" as Dan Snyder, a pro-Trump billionaire, put up equity for the film. Once he saw how Trump was portrayed in the final product, however, he was said to be unhappy and tried to block the release. Trump's campaign even threatened legal action to further prevent the film from seeing the light of day. According to this new report, Snyder's stake in the film has been bought out, which is allowing the release to proceed.
What is The Apprentice about, exactly?
"The Apprentice" was directed by Ali Abbasi ("Border," "Holy Spider"), working from a screenplay by Vanity Fair writer Gabriel Sherman (who has a long history of chronicling Trump's life). The biopic is something of an origin story for Trump as we know him, focusing on his early days as a business tycoon. A synopsis for the film reads as follows:
"The Apprentice" is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire. It charts a young Donald Trump's ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.
Roy Cohn is played by "Succession" star Jeremy Strong in the film, with Maria Bakalova, of "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" fame, on board as Ivana Trump. Briarcliff intends to bring the biopic to several festivals in the coming weeks to help build some buzz for awards season. As such, Stan may find himself firmly in the Oscar race this year as he's also got a transformative performance in the much-acclaimed "A Different Man" for A24. Stan, for all of his commercial success in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and critical acclaim in movies like "I, Tonya," has yet to garner an Oscar nomination. This may be his year.
Look for "The Apprentice" in theaters beginning October 11, 2024.