Controversial Donald Trump Movie Dodges Lawsuit Threats – Here's When You Can Watch It

The Donald Trump biopic "The Apprentice" is going to open in theaters this fall, just in time for an awards season run. This, despite the fact that the film has caused a fair amount of controversy following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The film stars Sebastian Stan ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Pam & Tommy") as the former president of the United States. Controversy or no controversy, it appears Stan is going to be in the Oscar race after all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired the rights to "The Apprentice," which will hit theaters in the U.S. on October 11, 2024. That's rather important is it means it will arrive before the presidential election takes place, with Trump seeking a second term as the nominee for the Republican party. He is running against current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. Harris' ascension to the top of the Democratic Party ticket means that Maya Rudolph will be back on "Saturday Night Live" this upcoming season, but that is another story entirely.

Controversy kicked up following the premiere of "The Apprentice" as Dan Snyder, a pro-Trump billionaire, put up equity for the film. Once he saw how Trump was portrayed in the final product, however, he was said to be unhappy and tried to block the release. Trump's campaign even threatened legal action to further prevent the film from seeing the light of day. According to this new report, Snyder's stake in the film has been bought out, which is allowing the release to proceed.