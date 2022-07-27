Sebastian Stan Reveals His Extreme Makeover For A24 Movie A Different Man

A24 seems to be moving into the body mod genre. There was the announcement of Darren Aronofsky's next project, "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser as a 600 pound man, then Rose Glass' "Love Lies Bleeding," starring Kristen Stewart as a bodybuilder, and now there's "A Different Man," a psychological thriller centered around a man (Sebastian Stan) with a condition called neurofibromatosis, which heavily augments the appearance of certain body parts, most noticeably the face. If two is a coincidence but three is a pattern, we've definitely got a pattern on our hands.

Stan already turned heads with a shocking transformation earlier this year when he unveiled his look as Tommy Lee for the Hulu limited series "Pam & Tommy." That series followed the fallout of the Mötley Crüe drummer and Pamela Anderson's sex tape being leaked online. Though Lily James commanded most of the attention with her transformation into the ultimate blonde bombshell, Stan nailed Tommy Lee's iconic look, from the Mayhem chest piece, to just the right amount of trashy piercings, to the shock of jet black hair. The voting body of the Emmy's seemed to agree, as the performance earned Stan his first Emmy nomination.

Not much is known about Stan's next film role in "A Different Man," but the actor took to Instagram to share a first look at his jaw-dropping prosthetic makeover.