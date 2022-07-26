The Whale: Everything We Know About Darren Aronofsky's New Brendan Fraser Movie So Far

After an early career full of memorable turns in films like "The Mummy" and "George of The Jungle," Brendan Fraser disappeared from Hollywood for what he later revealed to GQ were painful personal and professional reasons. The actor eventually made his welcome return in television shows like "The Affair" and "Doom Patrol," but to date, he hasn't taken on a starring role in a live-aciton film since 2013. That'll soon change, as Fraser is set to star in "The Whale," a movie that will surely generate intense conversation when it premieres.

First announced in January 2021, "The Whale" also marks a return for its director. Darren Aronofsky, the filmmaker behind brutal, acclaimed films like "Requiem For A Dream" and "Black Swan," hasn't directed a feature project since 2017's "Mother!" In case you missed it, that's the metaphorical, phantasmagorial Jennifer Lawrence-led film that polarized critics and shocked audiences upon release. Now, Aronofsky is back with "The Whale," and even without a trailer or poster to its name, the film is already controversial.

Along with Fraser, "Stranger Things" breakout star Sadie Sink has also been cast in "The Whale," along with Hong Chau (HBO's "Watchmen"), Samantha Morton ("Harlots"), and Ty Simpkins ("Jurassic World"). Matthew Libatique, who has worked on films like "A Star is Born" and "Birds of Prey" and previously collaborated with Aronofsky, is back again as cinematographer on the project. "The Whale" will also be Aronofsky's first collaboration with the arthouse darling production and distribution company A24.