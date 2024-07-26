Deadpool & Wolverine Acknowledges One Of Logan's Weirdest Comic Book Storylines

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" to follow.

In "Deadpool & Wolverine," Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) learns from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) that his universe is dying. This is mostly because Marvel Studios parent company Disney bought 20th Century Fox (home of the "X-Men" movie franchise since Marvel Comics sold off the rights in the 1990s). It's also, though, because in 2017's "Logan," Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) died.

The "X-Men" franchise made Logan its star and did not do a good job getting the audience hooked on the other characters. So, without Logan, the sustaining-interest in the setting is gone. It's typical "Deadpool" metatext, especially since with this film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing Jackman back as Logan to renew interest in itself.

After getting the news his universe is due for a pruning, Deadpool begins hopping across the multiverse. He thinks if he can find a Wolverine to fill his world's Logan-shaped hole, the catastrophe will be averted.

There was a glimpse of this montage in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Super Bowl trailer. Deadpool is walking through a casino and a man in a white suit, seen only from behind, sits at the head of a Poker table.

It turns out that this man is a Wolverine variant, one with an eyepatch. Marvel Comic fans will recognize this outfit as "Patch," an alias Logan uses whenever he dives into the criminal underworld of Madripoor, a (fictional) island nation in Southeast Asia.