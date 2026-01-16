For Avatar 4 To Happen, James Cameron Reveals The Big Problem That Must Be Solved
James Cameron is the unquestioned king of blockbuster filmmaking. He's the only director ever to have four movies gross at least $1 billion at the box office, with "Avatar: Fire and Ash" sailing past that mark in just a matter of weeks after its initial release in December. One might assume that means "Avatar 4" (and "Avatar 5" for that matter) are a sure thing. Not so fast! Cameron has made it clear that one big thing needs to happen for the franchise to continue.
In an interview with TVBS Channel, Cameron was addressing a question about Michelle Yeoh, the star of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," who is said to be joining the cast of the next "Avatar" movie. Cameron confirmed that to be the case, but he also cautioned not to get too ahead of ourselves just yet, as they still need to figure out how to make the next installment in the franchise in a more cost effective manner. Here's what Cameron had to say about it:
"Michelle [Yeoh] is definitely going to be in 4, if we make 4. Here's the thing: the movie industry is depressed right now. Avatar 3 cost a lot of money. We have to do well in order to continue. We have to do well and we need to figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively in order to continue."
To Cameron's point, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" cost north of $400 million to produce — and that doesn't even account for marketing expenses. It's one of the most expensive movies ever made. To date, the movie has made $1.23 billion worldwide, but it's unlikely to cross the $2 billion mark at the box office like the first two movies did. That's why cost is more of a factor now.
Avatar 4 will likely happen but cost is a major factor
"If we continue and we do 4, we also do 4 and 5 together," Cameron added. "So we made 2 and 3 together, one big story. And then 4 and 5 is another big story. And Michelle will be in 4 and 5. And she will play a performance capture character. Her character name is Paktu'eylat. She will be a Na'vi."
The issue for Cameron and Disney is that they would have to commit to making "Avatar 4" and "5" at the same time. That would mean, with no changes, an $800 million investment, give or take. Given that the 2025 box office failed to cross $9 billion again, the theatrical industry isn't in a great place and the trend has generally been down, not up. So even though these movies make tons of money, they also cost a fortune to make and, with potentially diminished returns, that becomes incredibly risky.
Cameron already has plans to end the "Avatar" franchise if he can't make more movies, either by writing or book or, as he once joked, holding a press conference to tell everyone what was going to happen. As for how Cameron might manage to drive costs down? The director has discussed developing AI tools to do that, but nothing concrete has been put forth.
Meanwhile, the director has plans to make other movies in the meantime, including his adaptation of the book "Ghosts of Hiroshima." He's turning his attention to somewhere other than Pandora for the first time in a long time. Once the dust settles, we'll see if he and Disney can find a way to make it work.
"Avatar 4" is currently set to hit theaters on December 21, 2029.