For Avatar 4 To Happen, James Cameron Reveals The Big Problem That Must Be Solved

James Cameron is the unquestioned king of blockbuster filmmaking. He's the only director ever to have four movies gross at least $1 billion at the box office, with "Avatar: Fire and Ash" sailing past that mark in just a matter of weeks after its initial release in December. One might assume that means "Avatar 4" (and "Avatar 5" for that matter) are a sure thing. Not so fast! Cameron has made it clear that one big thing needs to happen for the franchise to continue.

In an interview with TVBS Channel, Cameron was addressing a question about Michelle Yeoh, the star of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," who is said to be joining the cast of the next "Avatar" movie. Cameron confirmed that to be the case, but he also cautioned not to get too ahead of ourselves just yet, as they still need to figure out how to make the next installment in the franchise in a more cost effective manner. Here's what Cameron had to say about it:

"Michelle [Yeoh] is definitely going to be in 4, if we make 4. Here's the thing: the movie industry is depressed right now. Avatar 3 cost a lot of money. We have to do well in order to continue. We have to do well and we need to figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively in order to continue."

To Cameron's point, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" cost north of $400 million to produce — and that doesn't even account for marketing expenses. It's one of the most expensive movies ever made. To date, the movie has made $1.23 billion worldwide, but it's unlikely to cross the $2 billion mark at the box office like the first two movies did. That's why cost is more of a factor now.