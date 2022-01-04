Marvel Movies Made 30% Of The Total Box Office Last Year

It's no secret that Marvel movies make a lot of money. That is why there have been so many of them in theaters over the last decade or so. But in 2021, a year that was wildly uneven for the movie business, Marvel dominated in a way that it never has before, which is both good and bad, depending on who you are and how you look at it.

According to The Wrap, the Marvel films released in 2021 account for a stunning 30% of the total domestic box office. This impressive feat is thanks to a total of five movies, including record-shattering "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Eternals," "Black Widow," and Sony's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Together, those movies made more than $1.35 billion in North America — about 30% of the overall $4.45 billion earned in ticket sales last year.

When we consider that around 400 movies were released in theaters last year, that figure is all the more impressive. Marvel has been dominant in the past, yes, but the gap between superheroes and everything else last year grew by a lot. To that end, Marvel's films, including "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther," accounted for 18% of the domestic box office in 2018.