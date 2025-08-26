Marvel Originally Had Much Larger Plans For The Eternals In The MCU

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though it may not come as a surprise, it seems that Marvel Studios originally had much larger plans for "Eternals" as a franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Released in 2021 as one of the first post-"Avengers: Endgame" films, "Eternals" paired a massive, star-studded cast with an ambitious story spanning thousands of years. It was also directed by Chloé Zhao, who was fresh off winning a Best Director Oscar for "Nomadland," with the movie itself going on to win Best Picture as well. The stars seemed to align. Then, it all fell apart.

On a recent episode of the "Working it Out" podcast with Mike Birbiglia, Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley"), who played Kingo in "Eternals," reflected on his experience in the MCU, which turned out to be rather brief. For the comedian-turned-actor, it originally felt like a hurry up and wait situation that would change his career. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I talked about how I was in this big movie. It came out right after Covid, so I had a year and a half at home to just be like, 'Oh, when this thing comes out!' But then it came out and it got really bad reviews and it didn't do that well. It shattered me too much. That's when I was like, 'Oh I need to go to therapy to figure this out.'"

Nanjiani didn't say it explicitly at first, but he went on to confirm that he was indeed talking about "Eternals." The actor had initially signed his life away for a decade, having agreed to a deal that included six movies and even a video game for Marvel. But after "Eternals" barely made $400 million at the box office against very mixed reviews, that all disappeared. As Nanjiani explained: