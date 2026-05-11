15 Best '80s Sitcoms, Ranked

The 1980s are known for great technological advances, bold fashion choices, and tremendous population growth worldwide. The decade was also especially booming when it came to pop culture. The rise of hip-hop, gaming consoles, and iconic movies such as "Back to the Future," "Die Hard," or anything by John Hughes are just a few of the cultural contributions that emerged from this time period. But television was the main place where the revolution thrived.

First, MTV transformed the music industry by broadcasting music videos to the masses, finally connecting fans to their favorite artists "face to face" in "real time." Second, because people weren't just staying glued to music television, it was a golden age of TV. And in particular, the sitcom was thriving.

While the modern comedy landscape is looking scarce on network TV, every channel was bursting at the seams with quality sitcoms in the '80s. Although when it comes to the best of the best, these are the 15 best offerings from that era.