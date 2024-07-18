Bob Newhart's Best Character, According To Bob Newhart

The late Bob Newhart began his comedy career, weirdly enough, while working a mind-numbing job as a copywriter in 1958. The job was so dull that Newhart and a co-worker would regularly call each other's desks and play-act comedic scenarios just to keep their minds occupied. They felt their conversations were funny enough to record, and submitted them to local radio stations. When his co-worker quit and moved away, Newhart recorded similar comedic phone conversations, made all the funnier that one could only hear his end of them. That became Newhart's shtick for many years, and he released his first comedy record, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," in 1960.

That led to a stint on "The Ed Sullivan Show," and, shortly thereafter, the launch of 1961's "The Bob Newhart Show" (not to be confused with the 1972 sitcom he created, also called "The Bob Newhart Show," nor the 1982 sitcom "Newhart," nor the 1992 sitcom "Bob"). Newhart was a TV legend, a comedy icon, and a consummate performer. His death marks a sad day for the world.

Newhart was only in 16 scripted feature films in his career, mostly in small supporting roles or cameos. In many of his films, he played a version of his comedy persona: soft-spoken, neurotic, put-upon, a little clueless, and wearily resigned. He even brought his stage character into voice performances, like in the animated film "The Rescuers."

Back in 2023, Newhart, then 93, was interviewed by CNN about his extensive career. When asked what his favorite role was, Newhart was very quick to answer. He felt his best role was that of Papa Elf in Jon Favreau's 2003 Christmas comedy "Elf." There was no contest.