Bob Newhart's Best Character, According To Bob Newhart
The late Bob Newhart began his comedy career, weirdly enough, while working a mind-numbing job as a copywriter in 1958. The job was so dull that Newhart and a co-worker would regularly call each other's desks and play-act comedic scenarios just to keep their minds occupied. They felt their conversations were funny enough to record, and submitted them to local radio stations. When his co-worker quit and moved away, Newhart recorded similar comedic phone conversations, made all the funnier that one could only hear his end of them. That became Newhart's shtick for many years, and he released his first comedy record, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," in 1960.
That led to a stint on "The Ed Sullivan Show," and, shortly thereafter, the launch of 1961's "The Bob Newhart Show" (not to be confused with the 1972 sitcom he created, also called "The Bob Newhart Show," nor the 1982 sitcom "Newhart," nor the 1992 sitcom "Bob"). Newhart was a TV legend, a comedy icon, and a consummate performer. His death marks a sad day for the world.
Newhart was only in 16 scripted feature films in his career, mostly in small supporting roles or cameos. In many of his films, he played a version of his comedy persona: soft-spoken, neurotic, put-upon, a little clueless, and wearily resigned. He even brought his stage character into voice performances, like in the animated film "The Rescuers."
Back in 2023, Newhart, then 93, was interviewed by CNN about his extensive career. When asked what his favorite role was, Newhart was very quick to answer. He felt his best role was that of Papa Elf in Jon Favreau's 2003 Christmas comedy "Elf." There was no contest.
Elf was very special to Bob Newhart
The premise of "Elf" is whimsical: A human infant idly crawled into Santa Claus' toy bag and was unwittingly whisked back to the North Pole. The child, named Buddy (after the brand of diaper he wears), is taken in by the elves, and adopted by his Papa, played by Newhart. Buddy is raised among the near-immortal pixies that serve Santa (Ed Asner), eating cookies and learning the philosophy of Christmas. He eventually grows into Will Ferrell. Buddy is so cheerfully clueless, he doesn't seem to notice that he stands six-foot-one while the tallest elf tops out at about three feet.
Newhart, as Papa Elf, is a bit of a stern father figure, at least as elves go, and wears the same yellow tights and green felt jackets that all elves wear. Newhart, in the silly elf outfit, is funny without saying a word.
The actor loved the script to "Elf" as soon as he saw it, and knew it was destined to become an oft-viewed Christmas classic. To CNN, he said:
"Without question, the part of Papa Elf outranks, by far, any role I may have ever played. [...] My agent sent me the script and I fell in love with it." [...] [It was] going to be another 'Miracle on 34th Street,' where people watch it every year."
Newhart also said that he loved working with Ferrell, and the two would constantly — even without trying — crack each other up. Newhart's shtick was deadpan delivery, and Ferrell's shtick is cluelessness; his "funny" characters don't realize how buffoonish they are. They both, essentially, had to play it straight, and that led to funnier comedy. Plus, their deadpan interactions were enhanced by the forced perspective required to make Newhart look three feet tall.
Newhart had fun with forced perspective while making Elf
Newhart didn't mind the extra steps the filmmakers had to take to "shrink" him. He worked on oversized sets, and sat further back in the room than Ferrell. He recalled a tricycle scene wherein he had to stand ten feet behind Ferrell, but still mine as if he was pushing his "child." Newhart said:
"In the scene where Will and I were riding the tricycle, Will sat in the front, while I sat 10 feet behind him. [...] They had an actor directly behind Will who was hidden, but his hands on Will's shoulders. This made it look like I was Elf-sized."
The movie itself, Newhart said, stands out. He thinks it's one of his best motion pictures:
"In my opinion, there has not been anything like it in the interim. People wanted to believe in it. ... People need that charming, wonderful thing about the Christmas spirit and its way of powering the sleigh."
It's been almost 21 years since the release of "Elf," and there are repertory screenings of it every year. Newhart only lent a degree of class to "Elf," a film that sounds like it could have been insufferable in the wrong hands. It also, one can hope, introduced a generation of children to Newhart, and there may be some 15-year-old comedy nerds out there in the world right now buying an old vinyl copy of "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart," listening to it, and loving every droll second.
R.I.P. to one of the greats.