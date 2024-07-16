Jon Favreau Snuck The Same Tasty Easter Egg Into Iron Man And Elf

Jon Favreau swore off directing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies after "Iron Man 2," but Kevin Feige might want to consider whether it's worth trying to change his mind. Marvel Studios hasn't been having the best time in the past couple of years, what with a seemingly-constant barrage of MCU content making everyone uninterested in the superhero genre. Up until the studio's recent decision to dial back the amount of media it was putting out, we had too much of the MCU and it was getting ridiculous. But back in 2008, when Favreau was hired to direct the inaugural film in this now-gargantuan franchise, things looked very different.

"Iron Man" became the unlikely superhero film that changed Hollywood forever, establishing what would become the highest-grossing blockbuster franchise in cinema history. Without Favreau at the helm, however, there's every reason to think the MCU's start wouldn't have been quite so auspicious. Not only did the director help Robert Downey Jr. get cast in the lead role (surely one of the finest casting decisions in Hollywood history), he actually had a guiding principle for his movie that seemed to separate his work from other entries in the MCU. Namely, he wanted to make Tony Stark's first cinematic outing "plausible."

That didn't necessarily mean Iron Man wasn't going to fly around in a high-tech suit of armor and blow a bunch of stuff up. It just meant that Favreau was as concerned with the smaller, more character-focused elements of his movie. While that most obviously manifested in the movie having a strong emotional core, it also allowed the director to inject some fun, idiosyncratic elements, such as Tony Stark's penchant for a particular pizza. As it turns out, this reference to food was actually a Favreau trademark that can be seen throughout his filmography.