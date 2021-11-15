Elf Cereal Is Back To Help You Stick To The Four Main Food Groups

The official "Elf" cereal from General Mills traveled through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, passed the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and strolled through the Lincoln Tunnel to make it on shelves in time for the holidays. This cereal debuted last year and it was a great addition to the holiday line-up of sugary breakfast goodness that's perfect for a Saturday morning spent watching Christmas movies. Now it's back on shelves with a slight improvement. This year, there are new marshmallow shapes, each representing the elves' four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

What's great about the official "Elf" cereal is that the sweetened corn puff pieces also have maple syrup flavoring, which gives it a taste similar to a cross between Waffle Crisp and Kix. The marshmallows are just a bonus to add some fun and holiday cheer. Plus, if you really want some holiday cheer, there's also the new Apple Pie Toast Crunch cereal out there on shelves for the holiday season. No, it's not tied to movies, but you won't regret picking up a box or two. If you're lucky, you might even still be able to find the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" cereal out there, especially with the movie coming to theaters this week.

Meanwhile, "Elf" will be playing in theaters throughout the holiday season, and if recent tradition continues, we'll likely have another 24-hour marathon of the movie that starts on Christmas Eve and goes through Christmas Day. So pick up a bowl of "Elf" cereal from your nearest grocery store, throw on your comfiest pajamas, and wait for Santa Claus to arrive.