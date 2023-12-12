Why Jon Favreau Swore Off Directing MCU Movies After Iron Man 2

Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" and Louis Leterrier's "The Incredible Hulk" (both 2008) in many important ways weren't yet part of the then-nascent Marvel Cinematic Universe when they were first made. Favreau put in a post-credits stinger with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury more as a wink to fans than as an announcement that larger film projects were afoot. Additionally, Downey's cameo in "Incredible" was treated equally casually, with the actors reportedly improvising their dialogue. It would only be until after Disney purchased the Marvel library in 2009 that plans for an MCU would be put into place in earnest. In many ways, then, it would be Favreau's "Iron Man 2" in 2010 that launched the MCU properly and put plans for an "Avengers" feature film into motion.

Of course, constructing a Marvel Cinematic Universe from the ground up required a new kind of filmmaking. Individual features now had to be more careful about setting up future events and characters, and they needed to be released on a very stringent schedule. "Iron Man 2" was to precede "Thor" and "Captain America: The First Avenger," both set for release in 2011, before "The Avengers" could hit screens in 2012. There was, it seems, no time for delays, for creative changes, or for massive re-writes. Everything needed to be done just as quickly as it did with the expected amount of Marvel blockbuster largesse. It was, as Favreau himself reported, incredibly exhausting.

The production of "Iron Man 2" was detailed in the new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards. In the book, Favreau recalled how tired he was, and how the exhaustion pretty much discouraged him from continuing within the same film series.