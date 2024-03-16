The Popular 70s Sitcom That Brought Cheers' Masterminds Together

You know, a wise man once said that sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name.

"Cheers" is one of the best and most popular sitcoms of all time. That's not hyperbole, either — critics and fans alike will sing the praises of the show until you can't stand it anymore. "Okay, I get it!" you'll say. "You love 'Cheers'! Leave me alone!" Running for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993, and starring Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, John Ratzenberger, Woody Harrelson, and more, "Cheers" was actually a flop during its first season, finishing last in the ratings during its premiere. Things were so bad, in fact, that the network almost pulled the plug. Eventually, though, "Cheers" found its audience, and that audience couldn't get enough of the barflies and bartenders who called the show home.

The show sprang forth from creators Glen and Les Charles and James Burrows, and as it turns out, the group had worked together on a different popular sitcom before setting up shop at "Cheers." In fact, it was this previous sitcom work that inspired the Charleses and Burrows to get together and create "Cheers." The show was "Taxi," starring Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, and more.