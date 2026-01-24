Who's The Boss? Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

Families come in all shapes and sizes. The "traditional" configuration of a family includes a mother, a father, a few kids, and maybe a pet. But when it comes to modern families, they can deviate from the formula a great deal. To find them, we don't need to look much further than our favorite sitcoms to show the various ways a family can come together. One household could see a widower bring in his best friend and his brother-in-law to help him raise his three daughters. Or a streetwise teen might move across the country to live with his well-to-do aunt, uncle, and cousins to stay out of trouble. Of course, there are countless instances where a diverse friend group coming together to form a found family. But in the case of the classic sitcom "Who's the Boss?", the family just so happens to include a single mother, her son, and her own mother, who welcome in a housekeeper and his daughter and all become as close as any traditional family.

Created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter for ABC, "Who's the Boss?" became one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1980s. The show followed Tony Danza as Tony Micelli, a retired baseball player from New York who takes a housekeeping job in suburban Connecticut in order to give his daughter Sam a better life. Despite her initial hesitations about a strange man cooking and cleaning for her, divorced advertising executive Angela Bower ignored the social norms and brought Tony and Sam into the fold.

Now running in syndication on television and searchable on streaming services, a whole new generation can enjoy the misadventures of the Bower house. But what have the show's stars been up to since it came to an end in 1992? We're here to find out.