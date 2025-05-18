Matt LeBlanc's Best Sitcom Is Not Friends, But A Hidden Gem That Deserves Another Chance

Even the biggest Joey Tribbiani haters in the world can't stake a believable claim that Matt LeBlanc isn't TV royalty. LeBlanc's status as a small-screen great is so respected that Kunal Nayyar even reached out to him for advice while working on "The Big Bang Theory," and why wouldn't it be? After all, 10 seasons of "Friends," two seasons of the quickly canceled spin-off "Joey," four seasons of "Man with a Plan," and another four as a "Top Gear" presenter have etched his affable presence into the eyeballs of viewers across the world.

However, even his well-known résumé includes the occasional hidden gem that's worth any fan's time — and not just stuff like his role as Don West in the star-studded 1998 sci-fi adventure "Lost in Space" or his old recurring role as Vinnie Verducci on "Married with Children." Let's put it this way: What's the only series LeBlanc won a Golden Globe for?

Nope, it's not "Friends." The show in question is the oft-forgotten but important piece of the Matt LeBlanc puzzle, "Episodes." The five-season sitcom about the production of a U.K. hit comedy series' American remake ran from 2011 to 2017, and LeBlanc put everything on the table by playing a hilarious fictionalized version of ... Matt LeBlanc.

