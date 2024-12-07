Kunal Nayyar Reached Out To This Sitcom Star For Advice During The Big Bang Theory

Ahead of the season 8 premiere of "The Big Bang Theory," Chuck Lorre's hit CBS sitcom made headlines all over the world ... but it had nothing to do with the content of the show. Instead, the entertainment industry was buzzing about the fact that the main cast of "The Big Bang Theory" — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik — wanted to renegotiate their salarys in a big, big way. During this process, and particularly when their salaries were made completely public, Nayyar, a newcomer to this kind of fame, reached out to another actor whose sitcom salary made waves: "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the NBC hit.

As Jessica Radloff notes in her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Nayyar told Glamour that he spoke to LeBlanc and asked for advice about this level of fame, and the "Friends" and "Episodes" star was an enormous help. According to that 2016 article in the women's magazine, Nayyar said LeBlanc told him, "The journey is crazy, the journey is long, and everybody's going to want something from you, [but] just keep your sanity and stay grounded."

"That's what I reached out to him about, really," Nayyar told Radloff in the book. "In relation to that, I would go home to India, and I would have cousins I didn't even know come out of the woodwork. It was a huge deal for India, as a culture, to have an Indian character on America's biggest sitcom. Not an Indian-American, but an Indian, from New Delhi, who sounds and looks like this. It was huge. I understand the cultural responsibility that I held being on this show. So as someone who had been through a similar journey, at least in terms of massive fame, Matt said to stay humble and keep your head down because it's a long haul. That's what [Lorre] had said to me, too. It's not that I didn't know that already, but to hear it from people who really have gone through that journey is very powerful, especially when you're young and you're searching."