Matthew Perry And Matt LeBlanc Pulled A Series-Long Prank On Friends' Co-Creator

If you, like me, were someone who watched and loved "Friends" — even with its many flaws — you're probably doing a rewatch right now. The world lost Matthew Perry on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54, and it's pretty hard for fans to process. Perry, who played loveable goof Chandler Bing, struggled with addiction to alcohol and drugs during his time on the hit NBC series and afterward, according to his 2022 book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir." Though it will be some time before we know the cause of death for my favorite Friend, viewers are recalling their favorite episodes and Chandler moments, and remembering the show for what it was.

The cast put out a statement recently, calling themselves "family," something we saw on display during the 2021 "Friends" reunion show on HBO. From some of the stories from the set that came out during that event, in the book, and since Perry's passing, it's clear how close they were and how much fun they had shooting the 10 seasons of the series.

One story from the 2005 book "Friends ... 'Til the End: The One With All Ten Years" by David Wild tells us about the ongoing prank that Perry and co-star Matt LeBlanc, who played Chandler's roommate Joey Tribiani, played on one of the co-creators of the series.