The Cast Of Friends Release Joint Statement Regarding The Passing Of Matthew Perry

Fans the world over are still reeling after the unexpected and tragic death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The 54-year-old actor had been on screens big and small for over 40 years, a prolific performer who grew up in the public eye. However, it was his performance as Chandler Bing throughout all 10 seasons of the pop culture-changing NBC sitcom "Friends" that made him a household name and television icon. /Film's own Jacob Hall called him the "snarky, sincere heart" of the series, pointing out that Perry had done the impossible. As he said:

"Perry had accomplished what the greatest of TV actors can do. He made me feel like I knew him. Across 236 episodes of television, Chandler Bing stopped being a character and started being a dude who lived in my house. I knew that guy. I loved him."

Hall is right. The characters on "Friends" started to feel like the real friends of the viewers at home, and audiences tuned in week after week (and continued to binge-watch reruns) to see what the gang was up to. But this sort of relationship, while meaningful, is still parasocial at best. There are real people who knew and loved Matthew Perry who had to say goodbye to their actual friend way, way too soon, like his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

In a joint statement provided to People, the cast of "Friends" came together to pay tribute to Perry, with promises that they will say more at a later date. Understandably, they are likely still in shock and only just beginning the grieving process. The fact that they have been able to say anything at all is nothing short of miraculous.