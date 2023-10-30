The Cast Of Friends Release Joint Statement Regarding The Passing Of Matthew Perry
Fans the world over are still reeling after the unexpected and tragic death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The 54-year-old actor had been on screens big and small for over 40 years, a prolific performer who grew up in the public eye. However, it was his performance as Chandler Bing throughout all 10 seasons of the pop culture-changing NBC sitcom "Friends" that made him a household name and television icon. /Film's own Jacob Hall called him the "snarky, sincere heart" of the series, pointing out that Perry had done the impossible. As he said:
"Perry had accomplished what the greatest of TV actors can do. He made me feel like I knew him. Across 236 episodes of television, Chandler Bing stopped being a character and started being a dude who lived in my house. I knew that guy. I loved him."
Hall is right. The characters on "Friends" started to feel like the real friends of the viewers at home, and audiences tuned in week after week (and continued to binge-watch reruns) to see what the gang was up to. But this sort of relationship, while meaningful, is still parasocial at best. There are real people who knew and loved Matthew Perry who had to say goodbye to their actual friend way, way too soon, like his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.
In a joint statement provided to People, the cast of "Friends" came together to pay tribute to Perry, with promises that they will say more at a later date. Understandably, they are likely still in shock and only just beginning the grieving process. The fact that they have been able to say anything at all is nothing short of miraculous.
'We are all so utterly devastated'
The statement opens by saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Perry's death was a shock, and as Los Angeles Police Department Captain Scot Williams told the press, the "cause of death may not be known for some time, but at this point, foul play is not suspected." The lack of answers is difficult for anyone to process, especially those who had an intimate friendship with him.
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement from his co-stars continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." The message was signed by Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer. Their words come a day after "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane released a joint statement with executive producer Kevin Bright. The statement read as follows:
"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," they wrote. "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."
Their statement ended with an extension of love to family and friends, declaring that, "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."