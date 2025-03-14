Joey Tribbiani's Cancelled Friends Spin-Off Is Now Streaming For Free

The ill-fated "Friends" spin-off "Joey" is finally available to stream for the first time since it went off-air. The streaming age debut of "Joey" comes almost 20 years after the show was cancelled by NBC back in 2006 after just two seasons. Whether modern-day "Friends" fans will be more impressed by the series than audiences of the early-2000s, however, remains to be seen.

For whatever reason, when "Friends" ended after 10 seasons in 2004, NBC decided to take Matt LeBlanc's character and give him an entire show, which followed Joey as he moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of stardom. Of course, every "Friends" fan loved Joey, but the idea of him being removed from the main group seemed a dubious premise at best. Fans' concerns were sadly confirmed when the spin-off aired. "Friends" might've had some bad episodes, but even they weren't quite as dire as "Joey," which failed to capture much, if any, of its predecessor's magic.

"Joey," which debuted in 2004, tried to surround its star with a supporting cast that would play well with his lovably dim personality, introducing Drea de Matteo as Joey's sister, Gina Tribbiani, Andrea Anders as his next-door neighbor and landlady Alexis Garrett, and Paulo Constanzo as Michael Tribbiani, Joey's nephew. The show also featured Jennifer Coolidge as Joey's agent, Bobbie Morganstern. Alas, none of this could save the series from a significant ratings decline, and it was taken off-air in 2006.

Now, however, the first two episodes of the short-lived sitcom have been made available on the official "Friends" YouTube channel, introducing a whole new generation to the show.