Alyssa Milano Teases Who's The Boss Sequel Show

A "Who's the Boss?" sequel was announced back in August of 2020, and it was reportedly going to give us a look at what's happened in the lives of Samantha Micelli (Alyssa Milano) and her dad Tony Micelli (Tony Danza) in the years since the show went off the air in 1992. Milano and Danza both posted about it on social media at the time.

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 I AM SO EXCITED!#WhosTheBoss is coming back!!! I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! 😭 We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy. https://t.co/vhAM3OB21S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2020

Of course, the pandemic put a hold on everything in the world, with only the name of Star-Lord's ship the Milano in "Guardians of the Galaxy" to remind us of the sitcom. Now the news has hit that the "Who's the Boss?" sequel is still in development from none other than Alyssa Milano herself! Milano spoke to Fox 4 NY (via Screen Rant) and said of the show: