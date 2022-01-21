Alyssa Milano Teases Who's The Boss Sequel Show

Milano continued, "We're just in developing, trying to figure out what the show looks like, or would look like. You know, what stage in our lives we'd pick up from." When asked if Sam would be the boss now, she answered, "I think Sam was always the boss, no?"

There isn't any more information than that, but the original idea was going to take place 30 years after the ABC series. It was supposed to feature Sam as a single mother and her pops living with her. "Who's the Boss?" ran for eight seasons on ABC from September 20, 1984, to April 25, 1992. The beloved sitcom also starred Judith Light, Danny Pintauro, and Katherine Helmond.

In the series, Tony was a retired Major League Baseball player who moves with his daughter Sam to Fairfield, Connecticut. He becomes a housekeeper who lives on site with boss Angela Bower (Light) and her son Jonathan (Pintauro), with the occasional acerbic and suggestive comment from Angela's mom Mona (Helmond). One of the big draws was the will-they-won't-they story between the tight-laced Angela and the easygoing Tony. The show was nominated for more than 40 awards and has lived on in syndication around the world.

Go ahead and listen to that theme song and tell me it doesn't take you back.