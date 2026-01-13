Acting is one of the only careers in the world where you can start working as a child and continue well into old age. However, the difficulties of being a child star have been well-documented, and not everyone who begins their career in Hollywood ends it there. For those lucky enough to achieve decades-long success as actors, audiences have the distinct privilege of watching them grow up right before our eyes.

Like the film industry itself, the Academy Awards are in the business of storytelling. Oscar winners join a canon of greats, those who have worked hard and risen to the occasion, often amidst difficult or taxing circumstances. When child actors become Oscar winners, this tells a particularly moving story. In many instances, these actors had been working for decades to finally gain recognition for their work. This excellence sometimes comes with sacrifices — the loss of a "normal" childhood, for example.

Here are 15 child actors who went on to win Oscars.