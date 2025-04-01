Jodie Foster Played Three Different Gunsmoke Characters Before Her Rise To Fame

It's not uncommon for aspiring actors to start young, but there wasn't any time wasted when it came to queer icon Jodie Foster. She started in commercials as young as three and made her television debut as early as six in an episode of "Mayberry R.F.D." Long before she played the vulnerable defendant in "The Accused" or faced off against Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs," the child prodigy slowly made her way into film with roles in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" and "Freaky Friday." By the time she was 12, Foster was not only working on her second Martin Scorsese picture with "Taxi Driver," but it was also the role that led her first of five Oscar nominations — and two wins.

In the interim before her big breaks, however, Foster was kept super busy when it came to guest appearances on a plethora of television shows. She did everything from "Adam-12" to "Bonanza" and even "The Partridge Family." There were a few shows she returned to, such as "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" and "Paper Moon," but it was the long-running CBS western "Gunsmoke" where each of her three guest appearances were all different characters.

Foster's inaugural outing to Dodge City arrived in the season 15 episode "Roots of Fear" as young Susan Sadler. It's not a very big role on the surface, but her presence is a substantial one. Her family is set to move into the farm they've always wanted for themselves, but all of the money they've saved to pay for it is suddenly trapped inside the temporarily closed Dodge City bank. To make matters worse, there's another offer on the property ready to go.

The Sadler family makes the hard decision to break into the bank at night and take what's theirs, but it only creates more trouble than they anticipated. Foster is critical as the innocent voice of reason, who implores one of the Sadlers not to pursue further violence when confronted by Marshall Matt Dillon (James Arness). It's a great episode about good people trapped in a bad predicament.