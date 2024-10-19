Why Helen Hunt Disappeared From Hollywood

Though Hunt has worked hard to get her projects made over the past two decades, there was one idea she just couldn't get started, even with the help of two high-profile friends. Hunt told The Guardian that in 2020, she, rapper, actor, filmmaker, and "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs, and his frequent artistic partner Rafael Casal (who you might know from "Blindspotting" or "Loki"), tried to pitch their version of a "Twister" sequel to studios and were shut down immediately. Hunt described the experience as an eye-opening one when it comes to Hollywood's deeply entrenched ideas about race. As she explained:

"It was literally July 2020. The United States was on fire with the beginning of a 400-year overdue racial reckoning; and #MeToo hadn't been that long ago. There were three of us, each representing a minority of our own, one of us having starred in the [original] movie, and we couldn't get a meeting. It was sobering."

Of course, "Twisters" eventually got made without Hunt (although early reports indicated she might be in it) and with two conventionally attractive white leads. It was a huge hit, but it's tough not to imagine what Casal, Diggs, and Hunt's version of the film may have looked like.

Hunt has also been asked the state of roles for women on film, telling The Guardian in 2008 that during her years off, she wasn't watching enough movies to see what she was missing, but implying that the strong parts weren't exactly rolling in. "I'm sure if I had five great roles lined up then I wouldn't have had time to write this movie," she said in reference to her directorial debut. "While it would have been nice to have had more opportunities, I'm not really sure if they were out there to have." Generally, though, Hunt seems to take a no-drama approach to talking about her work choices, having once talked to Vulture about her choice to act in more independent films: "I can't say that it has anything to do with anything, other than a good script and a good part and an invitation."