Kieran Culkin Nabbed The Role Of Roman On Succession By Refusing To Audition For Cousin Greg

There are some roles that are impossible to envision with any other actor besides the one playing it. HBO's "Succession" is chock-full of these roles – can you imagine any other actor besides Jeremy Strong as Kendall or Brian Cox as Logan? We certainly can't, and we especially can't see anyone stepping into the role of the slimy yet tragic Roman other than Kieran Culkin.

However, in some sort of strange multiverse, he could have played a character that was extremely different. In a recent interview with Variety, Culkin revealed that the casting team for "Succession" thought he would be a good fit for the affable-turned-despicable Greg (Nicholas Braun). Needless to say, he had other plans.

"I knew I wasn't Greg," he said. "I read the first element and knew that's just not me."

If you may recall, the audience's introduction to Greg was him working as a mascot at the Brightstar Adventure Park, being attacked by small children, and throwing up inside his costume. A compelling character introduction, sure, but it certainly is an acquired taste. However, that didn't mean Culkin wasn't interested in the show altogether.

"What's fun about that is I thought the writing was good enough [ten] pages in and just kept reading, which I don't normally do," Culkin continued. "Then the character Roman walks in and says, 'Hey, hey motherf***ers,' and then I was like, he's fun, and kept reading."