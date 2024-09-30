Kris Kristofferson's Most Infamous Box Office Bomb Killed The Western Genre

For an industry often referred to as a "dream factory," it makes sense that what constitutes a success or a failure in the film business is based largely on perception. This is because the necessary facts in judging a film's financial performance are rarely available for outsiders to peruse. As detailed in the showbiz nonfiction classic "Fatal Subtraction: How Hollywood Really Does Business" by Pierce O'Donnell and Dennis McDougal, studios go to great lengths to conceal their "creative" accounting practices — which, in this case, allowed Paramount to use the profits from the Eddie Murphy blockbuster "Coming to America" to cover the company's overall losses (and, thus, plead poverty when it comes to paying out contractually promised net points to screenwriters and the like).

Still, some movies are such obvious flops there's no way they're actually, despite their lousy box office performance, secret hits, right?

Ask anyone with a general sense of film history to name a film that epitomizes the concept of a theatrically released bomb, and they will likely say "Heaven's Gate" before you finish asking the question. Michael Cimino's epic 1980 Western is a landmark movie in many ways, but any discussion of the film's myriad artistic merits will likely begin with an acknowledgment that it is the flop of flops — a $36 million production that, in grossing a piddling $3.5 million, bankrupt United Artists and drove a stake through the already weakened heart of New Hollywood. "Heaven's Gate" also pulls double dubious duty as the movie that killed the Western until its revisionist rebirth in 1992 via Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven."

While it's true that "Heaven's Gate" did Cimino and its star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away at the age of 88 yesterday, no favors, the lingering perception of the film being a top-to-bottom disaster is a tad unfair.