The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Tricked Jodie Foster Into Thinking She Was A Witch (On A TV Show)

Rod Serling is primarily known for creating and developing the majorly popular anthology series "The Twilight Zone," on top of being the charismatic host who bookended every episode with valuable insight. Airing for five seasons, "The Twilight Zone" was home to tales that ranged from the nostalgic to the macabre, often sprinkled with a touch of science fiction and horror that reflect everyday societal ills. Interested in telling stories that pushed the boundaries of network TV while evading censorship, Serling and his talented team of writers came up with scripts that forayed into a liminal space they dubbed The Twilight Zone, where anything was possible and nothing could be taken for granted.

Serling's legacy eclipses "The Twilight Zone," of course, as the screenwriter/playwright was also involved in penning the scripts for films like "Patterns," which was televised by the Kraft Television Theater in 1955. He additionally wrote scripts for shows such as "Playhouse 90" and "Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse," and even forayed into acting stints in television at the height of his career. On one such occasion, Serling played a witchcraft store salesman in an episode of "Ironside" titled "Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Murder," starring alongside a young Jodie Foster, who played an impressionable child who is convinced that she has successfully cast a spell.

While "Ironside" boasts several memorable episodes throughout its eight-season run, "Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Murder" features this unexpected pairing, whose characters are indirectly involved in a case overseen by police consultant Robert T. Ironside (Raymond Burr), the protagonist of the series. Here's how the events of this episode played out.