Rod Serling Played The Mayor Of The Twilight Zone On The Jack Benny Program

When the 1962-1963 American television season kicked off, there was a notable absence on CBS' schedule: "The Twilight Zone" had been bumped from its Friday 10 PM timeslot and replaced by a new sitcom titled "Fair Exchange." This was quite the blow to its devoted fans, who adored the series for its unusually heady treatment of the science fiction, horror, and suspense genres. Though that itch would get scratched by the debut of ABC's "The Outer Limits," viewers looked forward to embarking on mind-bending journeys once a week with the show's creator and frequent writer Rod Serling.

Fortunately, CBS had no plans to cancel "The Twilight Zone." The show just needed to find a new sponsor before it could once again haunt the airwaves. Once this issue got settled, CBS was keen to trumpet its January 1963 return in any way it could — and it hit upon a brilliant bit of cross-promotion by having Serling drop by the long-running and still fairly popular "The Jack Benny Program."

Benny had been an entertainment institution since his show debuted on radio in 1932. The series was a model of simplicity: Benny played a cranky, miserly caricature of himself opposite his real-life wife Mary Livingstone and Black valet Eddie "Rochester" Anderson (who, at Benny's behest, gradually went from being a stereotypical minstrel-ish character to a quick-witted companion who often made his employer/friend look clownish). Aside from a few cast changes, "The Jack Benny" program stuck to its tried-and-true formula, which also involved bringing on celebrity guests from time to time — typically from the comedy and music worlds. The more dramatically inclined Serling might've seemed like an odd choice at the time, but thanks to Benny's impeccable comedic timing, he wound up being a perfect fit.