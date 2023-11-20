Showing His Face On The Twilight Zone Caused A Funny Problem For Rod Serling

Rod Serling was successful before "The Twilight Zone," but he was far from famous, at least outside of writer circles. After he came back from fighting in World War II, Serling took his talents as a writer and actor to the radio before branching out into screenwriting for feature films and then the strange new world of television.

He wrote for a popular series called "Playhouse 90," an anthology drama show where each episode played out more like a proto-Movie-Of-The-Week. This experience was filled with ups and downs for the creative mastermind, most notably in his fight with the censors who balked whenever he tried to address any of the pressing issues of the time, like racism, in his work.

His next project would see Serling's work get its full due and then some. "The Twilight Zone" is still an institution all these decades later, in large part due to Serling actually getting to tackle the controversial topics he was passionate about, a fight that still rings true to this day. It was a watershed moment for Serling, not just as a creative mind, but also as a famous face.

You see, when "The Twilight Zone" launched, Serling ended up as the host introducing each episode, usually with a smoking cigarette dangling from his fingertips. His sharp suit, neat haircut, and unique line delivery set the perfect mood for a show that could scare you one episode, make you laugh the next, and always make you think. He didn't just steer the ship, he was the masthead as well.