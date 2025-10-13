MTV As It Once Was Is Officially Dead – And Pop Culture Is Worse For It

On August 1, 1981, a new cable television station calling itself MTV (which stood for Music TeleVision) debuted, playing its first ever music video: The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star." The cheeky choice of song proved absolutely prophetic, as did the network ID animation depicting an astronaut planting an MTV flag on the moon. Over the next 20-odd years, the channel came to dominate pop culture and heavily influence the music industry. The concept of MTV felt unique at the time, but in retrospect, it seems simply natural. It eschewed the live performances that musicians had been doing as part of variety shows since the Ed Sullivan days and instead played the studio-recorded album tracks from the artists along with visual accompaniment. The executive behind the network, Robert W. Pittman, had already tested the format in the late 1970s with a local NYC show titled "Album Tracks," as had former Monkees member Michael Nesmith with a series dubbed "PopClips" (which only lasted one season in 1980).

Yet, MTV ended up going far beyond the simple idea of catering to young people by, essentially, turning the radio into television. It became a creative breeding ground for everything from new and established musicians to up and coming filmmakers, and it even pioneered some TV trends of its own. 44 years later, MTV is shutting down all of its music video channels across Europe, leaving only the flagship channel broadcasting (per the BBC). The main channel barely plays videos at all these days, having abandoned them in favor of reality television long ago. Given that the same thing has happened to the channel domestically, it can truly be said that MTV, as it once was, is officially dead ... and there's no doubt that pop culture is worse for its loss.