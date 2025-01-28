The Controversial Beavis And Butt-Head Episode That Was Blamed For A Tragedy

In the "Beavis and Butt-Head" episode "Comedians" (September 6, 1993), the two titular wastoids (both played by Mike Judge) witness Andrew "Dice" Clay on TV, and are impressed by his wealth. So inspired, they travel to their local comedy club's open mic night to try out some material. They, of course, have no material. Beavis, imitating an act he also saw on TV, decides he'll try out juggling flaming newspapers. Beavis cannot juggle. He gets as far as setting the newspapers on fire, but then drops them and accidentally sets the comedy club on fire. The final shot of the episode is Beavis and Butt-Head standing outside the burning club, laughing and convincing themselves that they are cool.

This, it should be immediately noted, wasn't Beavis' only run-in with fire. He was also a confessed pyromaniac who, when witnessing flames, would often fall into a fugue state, only able to enthusiastically shriek the word "FIRE!" He often talked about going to friends' houses and lighting things on fire, or going out into open fields and lighting things on fire. Beavis, of course, had many undiagnosed mental issues, but his poverty, lack of supervision, and persistent stupidity prevented him from seeking help. Fire is cool, and that's all he needed to know.

Then, partway through the third season of "Beavis and Butt-Head," Beavis was seemingly cured. He never talked about fire again, nor did he suggest acts of arson. Also, rather suddenly, "Beavis and Butt-Head" moved from its 7:00 p.m. timeslot to 10:30 p.m.

Gen-Xers watching the show at the time knew why, as the story spread, well, like fire. It seems there was a tragedy in Moraine, Ohio, a month after the episode aired, when a five-year-old boy, playing with a cigarette lighter, accidentally lit his family's trailer aflame. His two-year-old sister, Jessica Messner, perished in the ensuing fire. After the accident, the boy's mother said that he was deliberately imitating Beavis, specifically as Beavis behaved in "Comedians." The story was covered by the New York Times.