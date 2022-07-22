New Beavis And Butt-Head Clip Brings Plenty Of Fire And TikTok Commentary

Can you hear the sweet symphony of nasally grunts and breathy laughter? If not, you will soon, because Mike Judge's "Beavis and Butt-Head" are back, baby! Last month Paramount+ gave us all the gift of a new feature-length film starring our favorite pair of fools, but this was merely an appetizer for the new series to come. During last night's "Beavis and Butt-Head" panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ premiered an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode titled "The Special One." The story focuses on the continued obsession Beavis has with fire, when the pyromaniac crosses paths with an anthropomorphic dumpster fire that tasks him with doing things to better himself.

Many have been wondering how the show's format would work in 2022, as one of the show's staples, mocking music videos on MTV, isn't really a thing anymore. Sure, music videos still exist, but MTV's programming is dominated by reality television and reruns of Rob Dyrdek's "Ridiculousness." As the preview shows us, Beavis and Butt-Head have now incorporated riffing on viral videos from YouTube and TikTok in addition to music videos. TikTok is a certifiable gold mine of mockable cringe, and I am praying that Judge lets us see what the two have to say about Addison Rae.