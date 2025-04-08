'Weird Al' Yankovic's Strange And Brilliant Video Series That Helped Prop Up MTV

When MTV debuted on August 1, 1981, it ironically started with the music video for the Buggles' hit "Video Killed the Radio Star." MTV knew it wasn't killing radio, but if its opening salvo was to address the changing state of pop media, along with its move from radio to television, then it at least knew what function MTV was going to serve moving forward. Those early years of the network were a Wild West of experimentation, with punk bands, New Wave bands, and bizarre novelty acts rushing to fill the suddenly open landscape of 24-hour-a-day music programming. And it seemed that, at the time, MTV would take anything. It had a lot of airtime to fill, and not every band was yet on board the music video wagon.

The first hour of MTV was rounded out by Pat Benatar's "You Better Run," Rod Stewart's "She Won't Dance With Me," The Who's "You Better Bet," Ph.D.'s "Little Suzi's On the Up," Cliff Richard's "We Don't Talk Anymore," and The Pretenders' "Brass in Pocket." The first day of programming was also meant to include shorts and news segments, but the scrappy new network wasn't quite professional yet. That meant there were many spots of dead air.

The door, however, was now open, and a new medium began to break out. Some bands took to the music video format immediately, using their songs as a springboard for fascinating short filmmaking. MTV loved Devo (headed by future "Thor: Ragnarok" composer Mark Mothersbaugh) for this reason. The channel was also eager to throw on whatever striking, weird comedy acts it could, and their early years were bolstered by the immensely popular music video parodies of one "Weird Al" Yankovic. Not only were Yankovic's songs funny, but his videos also made direct satirical reference to the artists' he was parodying.

Indeed, Al's songs had become so popular by 1984 that MTV invited him (on April Fool's Day) to host a four-hour comedy music video showcase program called "Al TV." The show expanded MTV's repertoire immensely.