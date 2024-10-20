A Disturbing Horror Movie With Matthew McConaughey Marked Bill Paxton's Directorial Debut

Fans of actor Bill Paxton — and we are legion — likely know that he made his directorial debut in 1980, helming the music video for Barnes & Barnes' immortal classic "Fish Heads." The video, made on a very, very low budget, featured Paxton as a buyer and enthusiast of the titular ichthyoid crania, shown throwing them a birthday party and generally enjoying their company. The video also featured a cameo from Dr. Demento, the famed Los Angeles DJ responsible for proliferating hundreds of well-known novelty hits, and for bringing "Weird Al" Yankovic to the world's attention. Paxton was a weird, wonderful man who ran on the fringes. The fact that he became a well-known mainstream star is kind of wild.

Paxton, of course, began appearing in feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, starring in notable genre films like "Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker" and "Mortuary." Many likely first noticed him in 1984 when he played a tattooed punk in James Cameron's "The Terminator." He became a lucky charm to Cameron, and would also have notable roles in the director's films "Aliens," "True Lies," and "Titanic." He also turned up in other kooky films like "Brain Dead," "Near Dark," and "The Dark Backward." He played supporting roles in thrillers like "Next of Kin," "One False Move," and "Trespass." He would rotate through enormous Hollywood projects ("Apollo 13") and strange experiments ("Boxing Helena") contributing with enthusiasm and aplomb. When Paxton died in 2017, we lost a great talent.

It also turns out that Paxton was a skilled director beyond music videos about fish heads. In 2001, Paxton made his feature directorial debut with "Frailty," a scary, stern, penetrating drama about a crazed father (Paxton) who has convinced his two young sons (Matt O'Leary and Jeremy Sumpter) that he can see demons lurking inside of people ... and that they need to be killed. "Frailty" is one of the best horror films of its year, and boasts great performances from the two lead kids, Paxton, and Matthew McConaughey, who plays one of the kids all grown up.