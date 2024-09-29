Roger Ebert's Favorite Movie Of All Time Was This 1960 Tragic Comedy

One of the most common questions film critics receive is "What's your favorite movie?" And any critic will tell you that it's a difficult question to answer. Since critics speak to their taste, and gauge a film's quality based on their reaction to it, shouldn't the film they consider the best of all time be their favorite? In a 2012 essay on his website, Ebert rolled the question around in his mind, musing that his old reviewing partner, Gene Siskel, used to say that "Citizen Kane" is the "official" answer to that question. After all, many critics consider it to be the best movie ever made, so surely that means it is their favorite, right?

Of course, we all know that taste doesn't operate that way. A film can be your favorite for any number of reasons. You might consider, say, "Ikiru" to be the best movie ever made, but it might not be able to shake the affection for a lesser film you adored as a youth, a goofier film that speaks more directly to your specific sensibilities, or a sloppy film that nonetheless contained a vital character or idea that helped shape your personal philosophy. Favorite films aren't always great, and great films aren't everyone's favorites. For critics who agree it is the best movie ever made, then the answer to "What is your favorite movie" kind of has to be "Citizen Kane," right?

But Ebert, when confronted, admitted to floundering. When asked about his favorite movie, he cycles 100 great films through his mind before giving a noncommittal "I don't know." Ebert, instead, came up with a new criterion for his favorite movie: he asked himself, "What film would I most like to see again right now?" What's a movie that, no matter his mood, would hit the spot? What's a film that never ceases to excite him, that never gets old?

His answer was Federico Fellini's 1960 comedic drama "La Dolce Vita."