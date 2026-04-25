'80s Superstar Molly Ringwald Got Her Start On This Classic Sitcom Spin-Off

"Diff'rent Strokes" might not have been a top 10 Nielsen ratings smash, but if you were the target demographic for the sitcom (i.e. a grade schooler or teenager) early in its eight season run, it felt like the biggest show on television. Being on the younger end of the viewership scale, I identified with Gary Coleman's Arnold Jackson ... which, as a white kid growing up in a small, very white Ohio town, turned out to be a good, enlightening thing. Arnold was a troublemaker and a frequent pain in his older brother Willis' (Todd Bridges) tuchus, but he was also street-smart, inquisitive, and quick with a quip.

The show itself began on a tragic note, with the wealthy widower Phillip Drummond (Conrad Bain) taking the Jacksons in after the death of their mother. However, its writers were quick to turn the comedy series into a lap-of-luxury fantasy. Reality intruded here and there (like the time Arnold got appendicitis or had a run-in with a kindly pedophile), but the appeal for me was to live vicariously through the Jacksons' good fortune.

"Diff'rent Strokes" was a rock-solid component of NBC's primetime lineup throughout its first season, so the network wasted little time spinning it off with "The Facts of Life." And like the show that inspired it, that series was never a ratings juggernaut. But after a rocky first season, the boarding school sitcom built around former Drummond housekeeper Edna Garrett (Charlotte Rae) cut down its too big cast to focus on four very different students: Blair (Lisa Welchel), Jo (Nancy McKeon), Natalie (Mindy Cohn) and Tootie (Kim Fields). The jettisoned characters weren't missed, and, in the long run, getting let go from the cast of "The Facts of Life" worked out incredibly well for a very young Molly Ringwald.