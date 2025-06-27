The Facts Of Life Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

You take the good, you take the bad, and there you have... nine seasons and over 200 episodes of one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Spun out of NBC's other wildly popular series "Diff'rent Strokes," "The Facts of Life" followed the goings-on at a girl's boarding school in upstate New York. The series became a fast hit, thanks to its chipper tone and uplifting sense of humor, as well as the performances from its cast of talented young actors — many of whom went on to achieve major success in the film and television industry.

Whether they only stayed in the main cast during its experimental first season, joined as a replacement of sorts in the final installments, or played a part in all of its 200-plus episodes, the actors embarked on a range of professional journeys. Some retired immediately afterward, pursuing careers ranging from music and producing to public speaking and teaching, while others dominated screens big and small throughout the '80s and '90s or returned to the industry as late as the 2020s. Oh, and one of them was George Clooney!

Whatever the case, here's what happened to the cast of "The Facts of Life" in the nearly four decades since it went off-air.