The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Diff'rent Strokes

Jeff Harris and Bernie Kukoff's sitcom "Diff'rent Strokes" debuted in 1978 and ran 189 episodes over a whopping eight seasons. The series starred Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges as Arnold and Willis Jackson, two impoverished kids from Harlem whose mother had recently died. They were adopted by the wealthy Mr. Drummond (Conrad Bain), a Park Avenue millionaire. The series revolved around the relationship Arnold and Willis developed with their adopted father, new sister Kimberly (Dana Plato), and one of three kindly housekeepers (Charlotte Rae, Nedra Volz, or Mary Jo Catlett, depending on the season). In the 1984 season, Mr. Drummond married a woman named Maggie, and she was played by Dixie Carter for two years before being replaced by Mary Ann Mobley.

"Diff'rent Strokes" wasn't just overwhelmingly popular, but it also served as a template for a decade's worth of booming sitcoms. It was "Diff'rent Strokes" that famously presented "very special episodes" about serious issues like drug addiction, homelessness, eating disorders, and looking out for pedophiles; fans of the series will remember the disturbing two-part episode "The Bicycle Man" (February 5 and 12, 1983) very well. Then-First-Lady Nancy Reagan loved "Diff'rent Strokes," so the showrunners included episodes devoted to her infamous "Just So No" anti-drug campaign.

"Diff'rent Strokes" was also notorious for Coleman's "adorable" catchphrase "Whatchoo talkin' 'bout, Willis?" When it came to 1980s sitcoms, "Diff'rent Strokes" was more or less the dominant paradigm: mildly funny, vaguely progressive, and easy to consume. It left the air in 1986 and spawned a popular spinoff, "The Facts of Life," about the Charlotte Rae character.

Many of the cast members are no longer around, sadly, although a few remain with us. Let's catch up.