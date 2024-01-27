The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Say Anything

"Say Anything" marked America's transition into the 1990s by sealing off the heyday of feel-good high-school rom-coms and goth rock in the '80s. It was a major and much-needed send-off that is probably still an all-time favorite among many a Gen-X-er today.

The coming-of-age hit from 20th Century Fox featured breakout stars like John Cusack and Ione Skye. Even the supporting roles were played by soon-to-be major players like Pamela Adlon or the children of mega-famous stars like Jason Gould.

But not every actor featured in the 1989 romance movie survived into 2024. Unfortunately, John Mahoney, who played Diane's hypercritical (and hypocritical) father, James Court, passed away back in 2018. The late actor was the oldest major cast member by quite a few years and was in his late 70s when he passed. Before his death, Mahoney had an incredible career in film and television — his supporting role as Martin Crane in "Frasier" alone earned him two Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations. Mahoney also starred in critically acclaimed films like "Barton Fink" by the Coen brothers and "Moonstruck" starring Cher and Nicolas Cage.

Thankfully, 1989 was not that long ago yet, and most of the major actors from "Say Anything" are still alive today. What's more, many of them are still working in the entertainment industry, and a few even have exciting projects on the horizon. Luckily, I dug into the details so you don't have to.