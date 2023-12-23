How The Mary Tyler Moore Show Helped M*A*S*H Cast David Ogden Stiers

For a television series that ranked in the Nielsen ratings' top ten for nine of its 11 seasons, "M*A*S*H" experienced a surprising amount of cast turnover. McLean Stevenson (Henry Blake) and Wayne Rogers (Trapper John McIntyre) departed after the third season, and these were huge losses (the manner in which Stevenson was written out of the show angered fans and CBS executives alike). But the producers deftly assuaged viewers concerns by promoting Jamie Farr's cross-dressing Corporal Klinger and hiring Harry Morgan to play the gruff but fair Colonel Sherman T. Potter.

The next significant loss arrived at the end of the fifth season, when Larry Linville exited the series. This left the "M*A*S*H" team with the difficult task of finding an actor capable of playing a pompous walking bulls-eye on par with Linville's Frank Burns. Some of the show's biggest laughs erupted from the company's gleeful tormenting of the humorless surgeon.

The producers could've stuck with what works and found the best possible Linville substitute, but while there are loads of unemployed actors out there, that's a very specific, not-terribly-in-demand type (as Linville learned himself throughout his post-"M*A*S*H" career). They finally found their man, but wound up writing a character with different qualities than Burns, ones that were occasionally likeable.