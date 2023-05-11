Human Resources Season 2 Trailer: Netflix's Big Mouth Spin-Off Is Back For More
The Hormone Monsters are coming back for more this summer as "Human Resources" season 2 is debuting very soon on Netflix. The "Big Mouth" spin-off is returning for another round of filthy, animated shenanigans next month, and we've got a brand new trailer to get fans hyped for what's to come. It's dirty, inappropriate, and actually has a touch of sweetness to it. But mostly filthy, let's be clear.
The series was created by the all-star team of Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Nick Kroll. Meanwhile, the flagship series "Big Mouth" is set to end with season 8 on Netflix, but the spin-off lives on for at least one more season, even as the main show is bringing it in for a landing. Though it will conclude its run as Netflix's longest-running scripted series ever, which is no small thing. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves or off-topic here. Let's roll the footage.
The Human Resources season 2 trailer is here
The trailer promises more adult-focused shenanigans, with the Love Bug making an appearance, as well as Maury the Hormone Monster trying to convince a man whose wife recently died to get busy almost right away. There's also an air of genuine emotion here as the monsters (or some of them anyway) honestly give a damn about love. But the whole thing is set to the tune of "Tainted Love," if that tells you anything. For those who may need a refresher, the official synopsis for the show reads as follows:
The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.
The core series cast consists of Nick Kroll (Maury Beverley), Maya Rudolph (Connie LaCienega), Aidy Bryant (Emmy Fairfax), Randall Park (Pete Doheny), Keke Palmer (Rochelle Hillhurst), Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter Las Palmas), and David Thewlis (Lionel St. Swithens), with an impressive lineup of guest stars that includes Florence Pugh ("Midsommar"), Miley Cyrus ("Black Mirror"), Eugene Levy ("American Pie"), Sam Richardson ("The Afterparty"), Niecy Nash-Betts ("Reno 9-1-1"), Jason Mantzoukas ("The League"), and Isabella Rossellini ("Marcell the Shell With Shoes On").
"Human Resources" season 2 drops on Netflix on June 9, 2023.