Human Resources Season 2 Trailer: Netflix's Big Mouth Spin-Off Is Back For More

The Hormone Monsters are coming back for more this summer as "Human Resources" season 2 is debuting very soon on Netflix. The "Big Mouth" spin-off is returning for another round of filthy, animated shenanigans next month, and we've got a brand new trailer to get fans hyped for what's to come. It's dirty, inappropriate, and actually has a touch of sweetness to it. But mostly filthy, let's be clear.

The series was created by the all-star team of Kelly Galuska, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, Jennifer Flackett, and Nick Kroll. Meanwhile, the flagship series "Big Mouth" is set to end with season 8 on Netflix, but the spin-off lives on for at least one more season, even as the main show is bringing it in for a landing. Though it will conclude its run as Netflix's longest-running scripted series ever, which is no small thing. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves or off-topic here. Let's roll the footage.