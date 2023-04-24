Netflix's Big Mouth Will Officially End With Season 8

"Big Mouth," Netflix's animated sitcom about puberty and all the gross, awkward experiences that it brings, is finally coming to end with its eighth and final season. Netflix revealed the news before the premiere of season 7, which has not yet been released. That means we have two seasons left of the show, most likely due in thanks to its previous success, and fans can look forward to many more episodes before "Big Mouth" ends.

"Big Mouth" was created by longtime friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, as well as Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, and is based on the former pair's suburban childhoods growing up in Westchester County outside of New York City. The series is known for its frank and open portrayal of taboo topics related to sex and sexuality, all told through the main characters' interactions with the wildly horny psychological manifestations of their puberty known as the Hormone Monsters. The ensemble cast features Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, and Ayo Edebiri, the latter of whom took over a main voice role from Jenny Slate in 2020 (Slate, who voluntarily stepped down from the role, still appears as other voices on the show).