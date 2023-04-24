Netflix's Big Mouth Will Officially End With Season 8
"Big Mouth," Netflix's animated sitcom about puberty and all the gross, awkward experiences that it brings, is finally coming to end with its eighth and final season. Netflix revealed the news before the premiere of season 7, which has not yet been released. That means we have two seasons left of the show, most likely due in thanks to its previous success, and fans can look forward to many more episodes before "Big Mouth" ends.
"Big Mouth" was created by longtime friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, as well as Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, and is based on the former pair's suburban childhoods growing up in Westchester County outside of New York City. The series is known for its frank and open portrayal of taboo topics related to sex and sexuality, all told through the main characters' interactions with the wildly horny psychological manifestations of their puberty known as the Hormone Monsters. The ensemble cast features Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, and Ayo Edebiri, the latter of whom took over a main voice role from Jenny Slate in 2020 (Slate, who voluntarily stepped down from the role, still appears as other voices on the show).
Goin' through changes
The stretch to eight seasons officially makes "Big Mouth" the longest-running program in Netflix history, beating out previous frontrunners "Grace and Frankie" and "Orange is the New Black," both of which spanned seven seasons. The show has garnered acclaim and received Emmy nominations throughout its run, despite the purposefully disgusting nature of its humor and its fair share of controversies, most notably its criticized inaccurate depiction of pansexuality. Unlike other animated sitcoms like "The Simpsons" and "South Park," the characters age, never remaining frozen in time, so it makes sense that their journey would eventually end.
The series' success has led to a spin-off show called "Human Resources" that explores the world of the Hormone Monsters and the other creatures that represent emotions, such as the Shame Wizard, the Lovebug, and the Logic Rock. Notably, "Human Resources" is also ending with its upcoming second season, meaning the "Big Mouth" universe as a whole is over for the foreseeable future. Netflix has, however, renewed its deal with Brutus Pink, the animation company behind both shows, in a contract that extends until 2026. Netflix hasn't yet revealed a release date for either season 7 or 8, but the former will premiere sometime later this year with the follow-up season most likely premiering in 2024.