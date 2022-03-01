Human Resources Trailer: Helen Mirren Is A Shame Wizard In The Big Mouth Spin-Off

Attention, everyone! Helen Mirren is playing a Shame Wizard! I repeat, Helen Mirren is playing a Shame Wizard!

Today, we have a new trailer for the Netflix animated series "Human Resources," along with a synopsis and a list of cast members, and I am trying to process Helen Mirren not only doing a voice for this particular series, but the sentence "Helen Mirren is playing a Shame Wizard" is a thing I get to write.

In the new series, we have a whole Human Resources department focused on dealing with the inner workings of the adult human brain. Makes sense. Try to think of nothing for a moment. Try to clear your thoughts. Can't do it, can you? It's probably because of the Department of Intrusive Thoughts that we see right at the beginning of the trailer. I do not like this department. At. All.

I can feel my anxiety going up as I watch this. We've got hormone monsters, which cause nothing but trouble. The sign behind one of their executives has a list which discusses how consent is sexy, there is no kink shaming, and management is not responsible for unattended holes. I think you can see where this is going.

There are self-explanatory Shame Wizards, and seriously, I feel like I need a therapy session to get through this 2:35 trailer. I do like the Logic Rocks though, especially the one who tells you not to get up once the plane lands. Maybe he can make an announcement the next time I fly?