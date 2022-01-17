Human Resources Trailer: Hormone Monsters And Shame Wizards Assemble For The Big Mouth Spin-Off

The world of "Big Mouth" is about to get bigger. Netflix's Emmy-winning adult animated sitcom, which features the voices of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, is going five seasons strong and already has a long-standing order for a sixth season. It's also got a spin-off, "Human Resources," on the way in March, and the first teaser has arrived.

Last summer brought details on the voice cast for "Human Resources," which includes Randall Park ("WandaVision"), Keke Palmer ("Hustlers"), "Saturday Night Live" cast member Aidy Bryant, and "Big Mouth" season 4 writer Brandon Kyle Goodman. Kroll and some other "Big Mouth" names will also lend their voices to "Human Resources," including series regular Maya Rudolph and recurring guest stars Jean Smart and Bobby Cannavale. Other big names attached to this spin-off include Rosie Perez, Henry Winkler, and Jemaine Clement.

David Thewlis will also return as Shame Wizard as the spin-off moves to the extradimensional home world of the Hormone Monsters, who have been stimulating the desires of cartoon middle schoolers on "Big Mouth" since 2017. Side note: if you're going to have a character called Shame Wizard, you might as well have David Thewlis voice him. The naming logic of these shows just plain rocks, not unlike Pete the Logic Rock, the new character Park is playing.

The teaser for "Human Resources" takes the form of a recruitment video. Check it out below.