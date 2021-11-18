Golda First Look: Helen Mirren As Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir

In "Golda," Academy Award winner Helen Mirren is set to undergo a startling transformation for her role as Golda Meir, Israel's first female Prime Minister. Israeli director Guy Nattiv, who also won an Academy Award for his short film, "Skin" (which he then developed into a feature-length film starring Jamie Bell), is on board to helm the upcoming biopic. "Golda" has already begun its six-week production in London and Israel, and now we have our first look at Mirren as Meir.

In a press release, Mirren said, "Golda Meir was a formidable, intransigent, and powerful leader. It is a great challenge to portray her at the most difficult moment of her extraordinary life. I only hope I do her justice!"

Nattiv added, "I have long been an admirer of the great Helen Mirren. She has melted so brilliantly into Golda Meir's character with incredible talent, intelligence, depth, and emotion, doing justice to the richness and complexity of this incredible woman."